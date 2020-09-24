Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

LIVE: Restrictions to ease as no new cases recorded

24th Sep 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, meaning a key milestone that will lead to the easing of restrictions in the southeast has been reached.

The state has gone 13 days without a recorded community transmission and if it reaches the 14-day milestone today it could mean restrictions on the number of people able to gather in public or at households increases from 10 to 30.

 

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine could be available six months earlier after a groundbreaking study proposed by a Brisbane public health student was approved.

Sophie Rose, a Brisbane Girls Grammar graduate, was behind a campaign to have volunteers deliberately infected with coronavirus to fast-track the testing of vaccines.

Now the British government has given it the green light.

 

 

 

Originally published as LIVE: Restrictions milestone looms as new cases to be revealed

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        Premium Content Treasurer’s questions cut deep ahead of election

        News Queensland Labor questions the opposition over unfunded promises.