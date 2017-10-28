Live stream of Coen Ashton's funeral as hundreds mourn

Coen Ashton's funeral service will be live streamed from Melbourne on Saturday.

HUNDREDS of people will attend the funeral of organ donation advocate Coen Ashton on Saturday.

But his family has also taken into account the many people who won't be able to attend his funeral.

The celebration of Coen's life will be live streamed from Williamstown Town Hall from 12.30pm, giving people on the Fraser Coast, around Australia and across the world the chance to say goodbye.

The 20 year old died earlier this month after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

When Coen was 15, he received a double lung transplant that gave him a new lease on life.

Sadly a combination of Type 1 diabetes and the medication Coen needed to take affected his kidneys.

Coen had to go on dialysis and had extreme side effects from the treatment.

His parents Mark and Dawn wanted to donate one of their kidneys, but Coen wasn't well enough to undergo the operation.

He died on October 18 with his family by his side.

On Saturday, Coen's family will meet the family of Coen's donor for the first time when they attend the former Maryborough man's funeral.

Before the funeral, a convoy will lead the way to the hall, with Coen's funeral being taken to the venue in the back of his favourite Kombi van.