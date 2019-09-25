Live stream has all the right moves

IT'S young talent time on the Sunshine Coast this weekend, as dancers from Australia, New Zealand and Asia battle it out for glory.

Thirty regional dancing clubs will go head-to-head in the fifth annual Get the Beat National Dance competition, with performances to a wide variety of musical styles.

The 3000 performers to take centre stage on the Caloundra Events Centre range from four to 20 years old.

Gold Coast kids from the National Academy of Performing Arts Mardi Moore, 11, Dakota Janssen, 6, Lily Rose McKenzie 12, Courtney Sutherland,12 and Bella Janssen, 17, will dance at Get The Beat dance national finals to be held in Caloundra this week. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Get the Beat director Shannon Cliff said the competition was a stepping stone to international recruitment in the performing arts, and many kids trained for years to get to that level.

"Some Sydney kids, some full-time kids who come up, they would do somewhere between 30-35 hours a week (of training)," Mr Cliff said.

"It's a really strong standard.

"We took 27 kids to Las Vegas this year to compete in the national American finals."

The competition starts on Friday with under-12 hip hop solos, and concludes on Tuesday.

Stream the acts live on this website.