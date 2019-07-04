Live Stream: QISSRL and QISSN Confraternity carnival finals

SCHOOL SPORT: SCHOOL SPORT: Fraser Coast schools have kept the winning streak going in Bundaberg.

In a full day of netball action yesterday Fraser Coast Anglican College won its quarter-final against St Anthony's Catholic College Townsville 33-9.

St Mary's Maryborough was also victorious in its quarter-final against Mount St Bernard Herbeton 18-8.

Xavier Catholic College was unable to make it a trifecta of Fraser Coast wins, losing 24-10 against St Peter Claver College Riverview.

The semi-finals followed with Fraser Coast Anglican College up against Fraser Coast rivals St Mary's Maryborough.

FCAC proved too strong for St Mary's, winning 22-14.

The netball division eight decider will be held from 7.30am this morning, with FCAC taking on St James College, Spring Hill.

The Chronicle will live-stream the match on our website www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au from 7.30am.

FCAC netball development co-ordinator Jo Peterson is proud of how the team has played this week.

"It is our youngest but strongest team we've had.” Peterson said.

"If they keep their heads up, they are a good chance of winning.”

In the Confraternity rugby league carnival, also held in Bundaberg, Fraser Coast schools have again moved through to grand final matches.

St Mary's Maryborough/St Patrick's Gympie move through to the final of the Confraternity Men of League Challenge to play Good Shepherd Mount Isa.

Xavier Catholic College are also into the final of the Confraternity Cup against Holy Spirit College Mackay.

St Mary's/St Patrick's defeated Emmaus Jimboomba in their semi-final 20-10, while Xavier proved too strong for St James/Chisholm in their semi, 16-10.

Xavier rugby league co-ordinator Tony McQuaid said the school had a great opportunity to win.

"We learnt a lot after last year's loss in the final last year and want to go one better this year,” he said.

"The team is ready to go.”

Both rugby league finals involving Fraser Coast schools will be held at 11am today.

Check the Chronicle website for live-stream availability.

