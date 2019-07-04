Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Xavier Catholic College - Confraternity Shield 2019 rugby league team during their final training run.
Xavier Catholic College - Confraternity Shield 2019 rugby league team during their final training run. Brendan Bowers
Rugby League

LIVE STREAM: Watch Xavier in Confro rugby league semi-final

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
4th Jul 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Xavier Catholic College play St James/Chisholm in the semi-final of the Confraternity Cup live at 11am.

Watch the match live here:

Day 03 Confraternity 2019 from Red Corner on Vimeo.

Score update in the Confro Challenge semi-final played earlier.

St Mary's/St Pats defeated Emmaus Jimboomba 30-20.:

Early try to St James/Chisholm who failed with the conversion attempt.

Xavier trail 4-0.

Another try to St. James/Chisholm and converted, they extend their lead to 10-0.

Try to Xavier scored just on half-time, conversion was unsuccessful.

Half-time score St James/Chisholm lead 10-4.

Xavier College are mounting a come-back early in the second half with their second try.

Conversion attempt was unsuccessful St James/Chisholm lead 10-8.

Another try to Xavier, they take the lead with another try. 12-10.

confra19 fc sport local sport rugby league xavier catholic college
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GUN THIEF: Crim accidentally shoots himself after break-in

    premium_icon GUN THIEF: Crim accidentally shoots himself after break-in

    Crime A bizarre story involving stolen weapons and an accidental shooting has ended in a jail sentence for a Maryborough man

    Bay dad steals to fund prescription drug habit

    premium_icon Bay dad steals to fund prescription drug habit

    News Dylan Vernon-Hall fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in custody

    'It will be massive': New policy to help create 40 new jobs

    premium_icon 'It will be massive': New policy to help create 40 new jobs

    News One business has backed the payroll tax changes outlined by the Govt