LIVE STREAM: Watch Xavier in Confro rugby league semi-final

Xavier Catholic College - Confraternity Shield 2019 rugby league team during their final training run. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Xavier Catholic College play St James/Chisholm in the semi-final of the Confraternity Cup live at 11am.

Score update in the Confro Challenge semi-final played earlier.

St Mary's/St Pats defeated Emmaus Jimboomba 30-20.:

Early try to St James/Chisholm who failed with the conversion attempt.

Xavier trail 4-0.

Another try to St. James/Chisholm and converted, they extend their lead to 10-0.

Try to Xavier scored just on half-time, conversion was unsuccessful.

Half-time score St James/Chisholm lead 10-4.

Xavier College are mounting a come-back early in the second half with their second try.

Conversion attempt was unsuccessful St James/Chisholm lead 10-8.

Another try to Xavier, they take the lead with another try. 12-10.