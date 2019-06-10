Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

School footy live streaming returns this week

by Kyle Pollard
10th Jun 2019 12:27 PM

 

Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup and Aaron Payne Cup returns this week to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game this Tuesday and Wednesday.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the two competitions pit the best schoolboys in the state against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Sign up now for just $3 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp newspaper throughout Australia.

 

 

AARON PAYNE CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 11

Rockhampton Grammar School v Kirwan State High, 1.45pm

St Brendan's College v St Patrick's College Mackay, 3pm

The Cathedral College v Mackay State High School, 4.15pm

Wednesday, June 12

Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College, 9am

St Brendan's College Yeppoon v Kirwan State High, 10.15am

Rockhampton Grammar School v St Patrick's College Mackay, 11.30am

 

ALLAN LANGER CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 12

Palm Beach-Currumbin v Wavell Heights, 5.30pm

Ipswich State High School v St Mary's Toowoomba, 5.30pm

Marsden State High School v Keebra Park, 6pm

More Stories

aaron payne cup allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream

Top Stories

    BUDGET BOOST: $1.4 million for council animal services

    premium_icon BUDGET BOOST: $1.4 million for council animal services

    Council News Irresponsible pet owners are on notice as the council prepares to pump more than $1.4 million from the budget into its animal management program

    GALLERY: Hundreds mourn loss of Bay mother and four children

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hundreds mourn loss of Bay mother and four children

    News The community was united in grief over the five deaths

    Years of service honoured as tireless volunteers receive OAM

    premium_icon Years of service honoured as tireless volunteers receive OAM

    News This Maryborough couple will receive a prestigious OAM medal

    IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

    Crime Each day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts.