School footy live streaming returns this week
Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup and Aaron Payne Cup returns this week to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game this Tuesday and Wednesday.
A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the two competitions pit the best schoolboys in the state against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.
AARON PAYNE CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 11
Rockhampton Grammar School v Kirwan State High, 1.45pm
St Brendan's College v St Patrick's College Mackay, 3pm
The Cathedral College v Mackay State High School, 4.15pm
Wednesday, June 12
Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College, 9am
St Brendan's College Yeppoon v Kirwan State High, 10.15am
Rockhampton Grammar School v St Patrick's College Mackay, 11.30am
ALLAN LANGER CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 12
Palm Beach-Currumbin v Wavell Heights, 5.30pm
Ipswich State High School v St Mary's Toowoomba, 5.30pm
Marsden State High School v Keebra Park, 6pm