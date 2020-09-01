Live streams: More sport action in week ahead

The big boys come out for the playoffs in Queensland school rugby league this week - while hockey gets its first run on our live-streaming program.

It's playoff time in the premier schoolboy league comps, the Langer Trophy (southeast Queensland) and Payne Cup (far north Queensland).

With two tier-two finals games (the Walters Cup) also streaming, that means league followers will have the opportunity to watch six consecutive playoff games between 10am and 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Can powerhouse Kirwan bounce back from unexpected defeat last week in far north Queensland, while down south can anyone stop the speedy Palm Beach Currumbin?

Meanwhile the Cairns club hockey finals will stream over two nights, Friday and Saturday, starting a blitz of the State's hockey finals.

The Townsville, Gold Coast and Brisbane men's club finals will also stream in coming weeks, with negotiations also under way with Brisbane women and the Sunshine Coast and Gympie associations.

We'll be hockey central for club finals in Queensland this year.

Anyone wanting to discuss their sport's potential for streaming should email Bryce Johns

Herman Tofaeono in action for Keebra Park against St Mary’s College in Langer Cup schoolboys rugby league at Toowoomba Sports Ground last Wednesday. Picture: Kevin Farmer

This week's full schedule:

RUGBY LEAGUE

Aaron Payne Cup (FNQ) semi-finals, Wednesday: 10am Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College (in Mackay); 11.30am Kirwan v St Pats (in Townsville).

Langer Trophy/Walters Cup (SEQ) semi-finals, Wednesday: 1.30pm Marsden v Keebra Park (Walters Cup); 2.45pm Wavell SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (Walters Cup); 4pm Wavell SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Langer Cup); 5.15pm Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS (Langer Cup).

HOCKEY

Cairns club finals, Friday: 6pm: 16B Women; 7:20pm: 18 Boys; 8:30pm: A grade women.

Saturday: Times to be confirmed but likely to start after 3pm: B Grade Men, B Grade Women, A Grade Men.

BASKETBALL

Queensland State League, Saturday: Redcity Roar v USC Rip City, (women 6pm, men 8pm).

Originally published as Live streams: More sport action in week ahead