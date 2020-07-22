LIVE: Mayor opposes 'sweeping cut' to rubbish service

The Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting is on this morning at Maryborough City Hall.

10.45AM: Cr Seymour has spoken against closing any of the region's tips.

He said he was not in favour of closing any of the sites as rubbish collection was an essential council service, included in the "three Rs" of rubbish, rates and roads.

Cr Seymour argued the proposed closures would be "sweeping cutbacks to local government services".

He said he supported cutting costs but did not agree this was the way to do it.

10.40AM: Cr Wellings has moved a new motion to close Burrum Heads, Tinana, Granville and Yengarie sites but keep Toogoom open.

She said while she understood as a council, hard decisions had to be made to deliver "value for money".

She argued the Toogoom site should be kept open as it was closest to areas with high population growth predictions.

10.30AM: Cr Lee has put his support behind "optimising" the Maryborough landfill site to extend the life of of the tip to "possibly 2060".

He says this would reduce the need for smaller landfill sites.

The councillors have moved to discussing the proposal to close a number of small waste management facilities.

Cr Wellings expressed concern about closing two Hervey Bay tips - Burrum Heads and Toogoom - asking what the cost saving and benefit would be of retaining the Toogoom site.

Mark Vanner, director of Wide Bay Water, says Nikenbah is by far the busiest waste management site in the region, accounting for more than half of the transactions.

He said it was difficult to know what the benefit of maintaining Toogoom would be, in terms of taking pressure off the Nikenbah site.

Cr Sanderson asked Mr Vanner why the review into the waste management facilities had been done now rather than later.

Mr Vanner said the waste management strategy had an action item to close the Burrum Heads site.

He said it was made clear the council was "over servicing" parts of the community, with 80 per cent of the community living within a 20 minute drive of a tip.

10.25AM: Daniel Sanderson, speaking about the feasibility study into the Poona boat ramp extension, said he supported the study.

He said there had been "huge" community support for extending the boat ramp.

Cr Chapman also supported the study and boat ramp expansion, saying it would help Poona grow.

Cr Lewis supported the idea but said he had reservations, saying the project would throw up "various complications".

Cr Lee also expressed reservations saying there would be "hurdles to overcome".

He supported the feasibility study.

Councillors voted unanimously to be informed of the findings of the feasibility study.

10.20AM: The meeting has moved to discussion of the trustee lease request for the Hervey Bay Sea Scouts.

Councillors voted unanimously to enter into a new lease with the Sea Scouts.

10.10AM: The councillors have started discussing the 2020 LGAQ conference, for which delegates will be selected to attend.

Councillor David Lewis says because there are three new councillors and a number of councillors who would like to attend the conference, the council should consider increasing the number of delegates who can attend.

Chief executive officer Ken Diehm says the council has budget for all councillors to attend but mayor George Seymour says in informal ballot should be held to select the two delegates to attend.

Councillor David Lee asked what distinguished a delegate from an attendee at the conference and Mr Diehm explained delegates had voting rights at the AGM held at the conference.

Cr Lee said in that case, as a new councillor, he would be comfortable attending as an observer, not a delegate.

Cr Lewis and Cr Chapman have nominated as delegates for the LGAQ conference.

Jade Wellings says she supports the idea that any councillor who wants to attend as an observer should be able to, as a professional development opportunity.

Councillors voted unanimously to allow any councillor to attend and to select Cr Lewis and Cr Chapman as delegates.

10.05AM: Councillor Phil Truscott has presented a petition from Owanyilla residents raising the need for recycling collection services in the town.

The petition says the service would improve public health and reduce the need for residents to burn rubbish.

Cr Truscott moved the petition be referred to the CEO for consideration.

The councillors voted this through unanimously.

10AM: The July general meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council has started in Maryborough.

On the agenda today is a report on the potential cost saving in closing some of the region's smaller tips.

Councillors will also vote on extending CEO Ken Diehm's contract.