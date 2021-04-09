LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Boys State Championships finals

The stage is set for a grand final classic as the undefeated powerhouse that is the Northside Wizards look to complete the perfect season when they take on the red-hot Southern Districts Spartans in the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships grand final.

The two teams will face-off in the final game of the four-day tournament with the Wizards having not only the chance to win back-to-back titles but also to record such an achievement in front of their home crowd at the brand new South Pine Sports Complex at Brendale.

Northside, who are still undefeated after a dominant year to date which included winning the SQJBC competition, progressed to the grand final after a dominant 92-69 victory over last year's grand final opponents the Cairns Marlins.

Northside Wizards star big man Rocco Zikarsky.

The Wizards have done it with a balanced attack at the tournament with seven foot 14-year-old Rocco Zikarsky leading the way with 18 points per game as well as captain Lebron Brooks at 19 points per game.

But it won't be easy for Northside to repeat as champions with an in-form Spartans side awaiting them following an impressive week, which included big wins over Cairns in the pool stages and Toowoomba in the semi-final.

Hardworking big man Roman Siulepa has been arguably the player of the tournament so far, helping take Southern Districts to the championship game averaging 26.8 points per game, including an impressive 39 in Thursday's semi-final victory.

Spartans dymanic guard Mason Honeyman.

"The team has become confident in each other and the championship format provided opportunities to strengthen the depth as many players are contributing to our success," Northside assistant coach, Don McCarron said.

"Tomorrow's game will be a tougher defensive assignment with Spartans power forward Roman Siulepa and slick guard Mason Honeyman both having 30 plus point games on day three.

"Our seven foot rim protector Rocco Zikarsky has been outstanding for us and we have exceptional speed and finishing ability from our guards and forwards at the rim or from behind the arc.

"So the stage is set for a high scoring game and you may have to pinch yourself to remember we are watching 14 and 15-year-olds perform."

Spartans coach Rachel Nicols said her team was ready for the challenge of taking on the undefeated Wizards after two gutsy performances on day three.

"The team is ready to go, they were disappointed missing out on a chance to go at them in the regular season final so they are really motivated to give it a crack," she said.

"We have been building every game this week and spirits are high.

"There are some really exciting and competitive match ups in both the guards and the bigs between these top teams that I'm sure will make it a cracking game.

"Really looking forward to seeing what happens."

All games on court one at Brendale's South Pine Sports Complex, including the Division 1 bronze medal game and Division 2 grand final, will be streamed live in this story.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

BOYS DAY 3 STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 2 - Ipswich Force v Moreton Bay Fire

9.30am: Boys Div 3 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix Orange v Southern Districts Titans

11am: Boys Div 2 Grand Final - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Silver

12.30pm: Boys Div 1 Bronze Medal Match - Cairns Marlins v Toowoomba Mountaineers

2.15pm: Boys Div 1 Grand Final - Northside Wizards v Southern Districts Spartans

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld u16 Boys State Championships finals