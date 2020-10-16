LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Schools Cup - Hillcrest v Oakleigh SS

The Sunshine Coast's rising aussie rules talents are primed to fight for school pride and state glory when they lace up in the AFLQ Schools Cup and SEQ Invitational.

The two events are being held across Friday and Saturday at the Maroochydore Multisports Complex, with an array of games to be livestreamed.

REPLAY ONE | Eatons Hill SS vs Stella Maris (Boys)

Creek girls fired up to hunt state glory

Coast schools are in the mix, with Mountain Creek High, Stella Maris Catholic Primary and Mooloolaba Primary to be streamed.

Mountain Creek will unleash senior girls and boys plus junior boys in the SEQ Invitational while Stella Maris and Mooloolaba have male and female outfits in the AFLQ Schools Cup.

To watch the action live see the livestream schedule below.

Replays of Coast schools will be uploaded right here too.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

SECONDARY INVITATIONAL and PRIMARY STATE QUALIFYING AND PRELIMINARY FINALS

9.30am:

Primary male: Eatons Hills v Stella Maris

10am:

Senior female: Park Ridge v Mountain Creek SHS

Primary female: Hillcrest v Oakleigh SS

10.40am:

Primary male: Algester SS v Kawungan SS

11.10am:

Primary female: Oakleigh SS v Glenvale SS

11.30am:

Senior female: PBC SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

11.50am:

St Laurence's College v Eatons Hills SS

12.50pm:

Primary male: Currumbin SS v St Laurence's College

1pm:

Senior male: Helensvale SS v Narangba Valley SHS

1.20pm:

Primary female: Algester SS v Mooloolaba SS

2pm:

Primary male: Kawungan SS v St Mary's College

2.30pm:

Senior male: PBC SHS v Mountain Creek

3pm:

Primary male: St Mary's College v Currumbin SS

3.30pm:

Primary female: Pool B runner-up v Pool A third place

4.10pm:

Primary male: Stella Maris v Algester SS

SATURDAY

8.15am

SEQ Inv: Jnr male

SEQ Inv: Jnr female

8.30am:

AFLQ Cup: primary female

AFLQ Cup: primary female

9.10am

AFLQ Cup: Primary female

9.30am:

AFLQ Cup: SEQ Inv Senior male

9.50am:

SEQ Inv: Primary male

10.30am:

AFLQ Cup: Primary male

11am:

SEQ Inv: Senior female

11.15am:

AFLQ Cup: Primary female

Noon:

AFLQ Cup: Primary Male