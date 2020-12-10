LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Under 15 Female State Championship

Queensland's next era of elite female cricket will be glimpsed when the under 15 female state championships are livestreamed on this website from Monday.

The best young female cricketers from around the state will converge on Redlands Cricket Club, Wellington Point, from Monday until Thursday.

Six teams will compete, giving players the width and breadth of the state a chance to impress.

The competing teams will be:

Southern Blaze (Gold Coast and south east Queensland)

Western Swelter (south west and Darling Downs)

City Fever (Brisbane North)

Coastal Burners (Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay)

Central Infernos (Mackay and Rockhampton)

Northern Flames (Cairns and Townsville).

The under 15 City Fever Team won last season's state challenge.

Then, early next year, we will give you a chance to see the best upcoming boys with livestreaming of the under 16 Male State Championship to be hosted at the Caloundra Cricket Club, January 11-13.

The best 48 players within the state will play across four teams - Sparks (North Qld), Embers Flash and Flares.

Lucy Bourke steers a ball square of the wicket

Players involved in next week's under 15 female state championships, Lucy Bourke and Allegra Pollack, said the championships were a great experience - on and off the field - for all the girls from the six representative teams.

"It's great to be able to play four days of back-to-back cricket from girls around the state,'' said Bourke.

"It's great to catch up with friends that I have made over the years and see how they have improved their game.

"It's great to learn from new coaches as well to improve my game. It's exciting for the girls from regional areas to have exposure to high level opposition.''

Bourke, who attends St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School, said she used last year's carnival "as a stepping stone to go on and make the Australian under 15 girls cricket squad''.

Amreen Kahlon, who made her first grade debut for Valley last season, with Allegra Pollack and last season’s under 15 trophy

Pollack, who made her first grade senior women's debut with Wynnum-Manly/Redlands Cricket Club last year aged just 14, said the carnival was enjoyable off the field as well.

"I really enjoy the opportunity to meet lots of new people and have a break from academic stress and have something to focus on that is personal and focused,'' Pollack said.

"I have also made lifelong friends who I wouldn't have met if I didn't play cricket.''

Kahlon said the sport - and the rep carnivals - had been great for her. "Cricket has introduced me to all sorts of people that have led to life-long friendships and taken me to venues all over the country. I hope it will continue to take me all over the world,'' she said.

She said as a player it gave her a chance to "not confined to one aspect of the game (bowler, batter and fielder) and tactics being used by other regional teams.''

"I really enjoy the social aspect of the game, social engagement.

"The team environment is empowering and so supportive.''

Originally published as LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Under 15 Female State Championship