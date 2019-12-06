Menu
Gympie Gold Fins members ready to make a big splash in the pool this Saturday as the compete in the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet.
News

LIVESTREAM: Don’t miss the region’s swim stars in action

Rebecca Singh
by and Rebecca Singh, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
6th Dec 2019 4:37 AM

SWIMMING: The regions rising stars and talented swimmers will be on display as the Gympie Gold Fins swim meet is livestreamed tomorrow..

For the first time, News Corp will bring you the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet, in collaboration with University of Sunshine Coast's TV and Radio Broadcast team, via the website gympietimes.com.au

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be involved for the event at Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre.

Viewers will be able to watch on from the first race at 8.30am.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there were great young swimmers ranging from 7-15 who are looking forward to racing on the day.

Viewers need to be a subscriber to see the action.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER YET?

The swim meet can be livestreamed at gympietimes.com.au

