Hockey

Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4

by Amanda Lulham
13th Apr 2021 7:47 AM
It's the final pool day at the U15s in Bathurst and there's still everything to play for.

Teams will come back fresh from a rest day to push for a spot in the top play-off matches ahead of Thursday's medal matches.

If you missed the livestream, scroll below for the latest replays, scores and match reports.

 

 

REPLAYS, SCORES AND MATCH REPORTS BOYS - DAY 4

Game One QLD Gold 3 vs WA 3

 

 

Here's the schedule for Tuesday:

ARENA 1 (All times AEDT)

  • 8am Boys Pool A WAG v QLDG
  • 9:40am Boys Pool A VIC v SA
  • 11:20am Girls Pool A VIC v TAS
  • 1pm Girls Pool B WAG v VIC Dev
  • 4pm Boys playoff TBC

 

ARENA (Water) 2

  • 8:40am Boys Pool B ACT v QLDM
  • 10:20am Girls Pool B NT v ACT
  • 12pm Girls Pool A SA v WAB
  • 1:40pm Girls Pool B QLDG v NSWS

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

Originally published as Livestream: Hockey Austraia champs U15 - day 4

