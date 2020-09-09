Menu
LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Forest Lake v Alexandra Hills

by Andrew Dawson, Nic Darveniza
9th Sep 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

 

TODAY'S GRAND FINALS

1.30pm: DeVere Cup

Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS

2.45pm: Gee Cup

Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS

4pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

 

LANGER CUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN ALL FOUR GRAND FINALS

KLESE HAAS - ELIGIBLE FOR QUEENSLAND

WATCH LIVE: AARON PAYNE CUP GRAND FINAL

 

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Langer Cup & Walters Cup Grand Final day

langer cup langer cup livestreaming rugby sport

