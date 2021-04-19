Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Last season’s Titans Cup year 11-12 grand final was between Marymount College and Keebra Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Last season’s Titans Cup year 11-12 grand final was between Marymount College and Keebra Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM LEAGUE: Titans Cup ready for take-off

by Andrew Dawson
19th Apr 2021 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Titans Cup and Challenge schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league competitions are ready for take-off on Wednesday, and News will be there to livestream the action.

Twelve games from two venues will be livestreamed in round 1 on Wednesday and each Wednesday on this website.

Subscribe to view two matches each Wednesday live, while also enjoying the replays of the games.

"The Titans partnership with News Corp to livestream provides the competition with the opportunity to showcase local grassroots school rugby league on a national platform,'' said Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager Darren Robb.

 

Keebra Parks open girls, 2020.
Keebra Parks open girls, 2020.

Record participation in the competition has seen the Gold Coast Titans sponsored competition evolve to have 12 division for boys and girls in all high school year levels from the Gold Coast to Ipswich and Beenleigh.

"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' Robb said.

"The growth of the girls game has been a main contributor to the increase in teams playing this season, with more divisions created to support the varying levels of teams.''

The Titans Schools League started in 2006 as the Titans Cup & Challenge, an open-age boys high school competition servicing schools below the elite level competitions.

"Over the years the competition has evolved to now having 12 divisions,'' Robb said.

Schools from Forest Lake SHS and Stretton SHS in southern Brisbane to Ipswich SHS, across Logan City and the Gold Coast compete.

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, round 1 at Marsden SHS

Girls Year 7-8

2pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 9-10

2:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 11-12

3:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

 

WEDNESDAY, round 1 at Nerang Roosters

Boys Year 9/10 Div 1

5pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11/12 Div 2

6pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11-12 (Div 1)

7pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM LEAGUE: Titans Cup ready for take-off

More Stories

Show More
livestream nrl sport titans cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        Premium Content GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        News The Maryborough Wallaroos player was told he’d never play again.

        Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        Premium Content Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        News Maryborough MP wants to see more buildings being built out of timber.

        Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        Premium Content Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        News Applying her knowledge of the psychology behind criminal behaviour will be valuable...

        Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        Premium Content Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        News Next month, Flickerfest will make its return to Maryborough.