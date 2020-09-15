Menu
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

