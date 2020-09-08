Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Park Ridge vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Senior males Park Ridge SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS. After this game will be Park Ridge SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS from 12.30pm.

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

Show More
afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Premium Content $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Politics $177m Brisbane International Cruise Terminal at Luggage Point marooned

        Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        Premium Content Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        News Man wields axe in terrifying road rage incident