Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

Show More
afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        Premium Content Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        News A HERVEY BAY man has told a court why he had no control over himself when he threatened a driver with an axe during a terrifying road rage incident.

        Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

        Premium Content Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

        News The charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle was briefly mentioned

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals Snakes pulled from roofs, beds, pools, in catchers’ ‘mental’ week