Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestream: Hockey U15 Australian Championships day 5, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Hockey U15 Australian Championships day 5, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 5

14th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australian U15s National Championships is approaching the point end of the tournament.

Livestream all the action from Day 5 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Pool C, SA v WAB

8:40 AM, Girls, Play-off 6, ACT v TAS

10:00 AM, Boys, Play Off 4, QLD M v NSWB

10:20 AM, Girls, Semi Final 1, QLDM v WAG

11:40 AM, Boys, Play Off 3, QLDG v ACT

12:00 PM, Boys, Semi Final 1, VIC v TAS

1:40 PM, Girls, Semi Final 2, NSW v VIC

3:00 PM, Boys, Pool C, VIC D v SA

3:20 PM, Boys, Semi Final 2, NSWS v WAG

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

REPLAY DAY 4 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 3 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 2 MATCHES HERE

REPLAY DAY 1 MATCHES HERE

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 5

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u15 australian championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Bay dessert bar closes doors for last time

        Premium Content Popular Bay dessert bar closes doors for last time

        News Tuesday marked the last day of trading for the business.

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        M’boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

        Premium Content M’boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

        News Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just...

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Coast Mayor pens book about Maryborough poet

        Premium Content Coast Mayor pens book about Maryborough poet

        News A book written by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is set to be launched this...

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        New appointment set to boost region’s timber industry

        Premium Content New appointment set to boost region’s timber industry

        News 30 years of experience: Meet the new manager of the regional forestry hub

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM