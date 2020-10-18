Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 18th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

10:30am: Redlands vs the winner of first game

1pm: FNQ vs the winner of the second game

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Pet prices have tripled in the last 12 months, with prospective owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on sought-after breeds.

        EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: The election finger-pointing fatigue is real

        Opinion It’s anyone’s game and the behaviour of major parties could be playing into minor...

        Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Premium Content Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Opinion Too few Queenslanders receive quality end-of-life care

        The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Premium Content The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Politics Queensland’s election campaign is not all posing and promises,