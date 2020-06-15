Living legend: McWatters on his way to the Hall of Fame

HOCKEY: Olympian and former Wallaroos hockey player Don McWatters is about to add another feather to his cap.

The Maryborough hockey legend will be honoured by induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame.

"Our club is delighted to learn of the news that Don is to be inducted into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame," Wallaroos Hockey Club president Damon Sheppard said.

McWatters started playing as a junior with Wallaroos in the 1950s.

He progressed through the ranks to play for and coach his state and nation, winning Olympic silver and bronze medals.

The news of his upcoming induction was a surprise for McWatters.

"At this time of my life it was an unexpected honour," he said.

He received a phone call from Hockey Australia advising the decision was made last year but due to the cancellation of sport and hockey during the pandemic it had been held over.

McWatters is glad to be recognised but believes in living in the present and for the future.

"It is nice to be recognised but there are others that should have been recognised before me," he said.

"John McBryde deserves to be there as well after captaining the first national team to medal at an Olympics."

Long-time friend, fellow Olympian and former teammate John McBryde outlined their mutual respect for each other and paid tribute to McWatters.

"As a schoolboy, Don McWatters was an exceptional all-round sportsman, excelling in hockey, cricket, swimming, rugby league and sailing, which has remained a passion throughout his life," he said.

McBryde believes McWatters was born a leader, captaining hockey teams at all levels from club, city and state, right up to national, including the Australian Team at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

In the days where teams - especially at the club level - often did not have a designated coach, McWatters also took on the role of captain-coach.

He went on to coach the Australian Team from 1977-1981.

His tenure included the 1978 World Cup in Buenos Aires where Australia won the bronze medal.

He was denied the opportunity to coach Australia at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow due to the international boycott.

In 1982 Don McWatters was appointed as a fully certified FIH coach.

"On the pitch, he was a keen competitor; in his day one of the very top fullbacks in the world, and a fearsome striker of penalty corners.

"His prolific goalscoring decided the outcome of many an important match, especially crucial in tightly-contested games." McBryde said.