Living life in colour at Seafront Oval

COLOURBURST CHALLENGE: Bronwyn Heyworth, (left), Emma Albers and Rachel Manssen from the BE Fit team from Hervey Bay.

EVEN surrounded by a sea of colour, Charmaine Bailey knows its the community that brings all the colour to her life.

About 150 participants, including two dozen junior competitors, showed up for the event that culminated in the titular colour fight at the end of the day.

Ms Bailey, who organised the event, said about $4000 was raised from the entire program.

"They really show off the heart of the community; people come together as a group, but then they join an even larger one when they meet others,” Ms Bailey said.

"It shows what an incredible community we have, that there are people here who go to such lengths to do amazing things.”

Funds go towards Relay for Life, which will support cancer patients and research endeavours.