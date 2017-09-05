Living with type 2 diabetes? Get along to this seminar

If you have type 2 diabetes, get along with this seminar.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A SEMINAR for those living with type 2 diabetes is set to be held in Maryborough and Hervey Bay this month.

The six hour program, which will be hosted by Diabetes Queensland, will be held in Hervey Bay on September 13 and Maryborough on September 14.

The program is called DESMOND, Diabetes Education and Self-Management for Ongoing and Newly Diagnosed.

The program helps those with type 2 diabetes increase their understanding of the illness, be more physically active, take steps to lose weight, take steps to quit smoking and improve their overall health.

The Fraser Coast has the highest rate of diabetes in Queensland, with about 6.8% of the population affected.

It is estimated more than 3400 in the region have diabetes but don't know it.

There are 7582 people on the Fraser Coast with all types of diabetes and 6872 people have already been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Being informed of type 2 diabetes lets the person who has been diagnosed slow its advance, which can prevent the onset of serious complications that could lead to a heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney disease or limb amputations.

The seminar will be held in from 9am to 3.30pm on both days.

The first seminar will be held at the Hervey Bay Community Centre and the second seminar will be at the Community Health Centre in Neptune St, Maryborough.

To find out more call 1300 136 588.