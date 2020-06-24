Liz Hurley shared these photos on Instagram of her and Steve Bing.

Elizabeth Hurley has said she is "saddened beyond belief" over the suicide of her ex Steve Bing - suggesting he had finally been building a relationship with their son.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," the actress said early Tuesday, hours after news broke that the 55-year-old producer had died at his high-rise in Century City, Los Angeles.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps.

Liz Hurley and Steve Bing.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday," she said of the April milestone for their son, Damian, who Bing initially denied was his child, until it was proven by a DNA test.

"This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages," the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress wrote.

Damian, meanwhile, posted a photo of a red sky early Tuesday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote.

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Former President Bill Clinton was among the many high-profile names who also paid glowing tributes.

"I loved Steve Bing very much," Clinton wrote late Monday.

"He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

"I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Liz Hurley: Ex's death is 'a terrible end'