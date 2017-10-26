Liz's love of the job nets her $3000 award

Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre tourism officer Liz Stephens with her award and flowers.

LIZ Stephens has become so well-known at the Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre that people have nicknamed her "Have a Chat.”

But the tourism officer's love of the job has earned her a prestigious award from the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Stephens received the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Verena Fletcher Award for Service Excellence, which is a $3000 education grant for further study, on Wednesday.

She said she was "honoured” to receive the award.

"Verena Fletcher believed in Hervey Bay... and I'm sure many of you here will remember her beautiful smile and her love and belief in the community in which she lived,” Ms Stephens said.

"Good customer service is always remembered and it's these great memories that we want people to take away.”

Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre tourism officer Liz Stephens with Gavin Fletcher, his daughters Lara and Brahe, and Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook at the breakfast. Contributed

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook said Liz's commitment to her job was what made her stand out.

"Liz really stood out as being the perfect ambassador for the Verena Fletcher service award,” Ms Holebrook said.

"We wanted to create a legacy in memory of a person who was a great colleague and an inspiration.”

The annual award, in its second year, is open to everyone on the Fraser Coast and celebrates the memory of former Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce executive Verena Fletcher, who died of a severe asthma attack in 2015.