Lizzie’s MAFS husband’s acting past revealed

We're days away from meeting a new cohort of hopeful singles willing to marry a complete stranger on national television.

But as we look forward with glee to drinking in the drama served by the cast of Married At First Sight 2020 on February 3, we can't help but find our minds drifting back to the past.

Last year saw the highest-rating season of MAFS yet, with two cheating scandals, plenty of vicious, wine-fuelled arguments and - rather surprisingly - the highest romantic success rate of the series so far, with two couples lasting beyond the experiment.

But while the season wrapped several months ago, we have barely stopped thinking about the season's controversial contestants.

So what have the cast been up to since the season finished, and have the failed couples managed to find love?

Naturally, we don't have to look far to find them, with one of the season's most talked about brides Elizabeth Sobinoff set to make a comeback this season as an "intruder bride".

Here's what happened to the headline-grabbing couples:

SAM AND LIZZIE

Last season wasn't easy on Lizzie.

She of course "married" Sam Ball - who turned out to be one of the most disappointing grooms of the bunch.

Sam’s comments about Elizabeth made headlines last year – and earnt him very few fans. Picture: Channel 9

Throughout the series her new husband fat-shamed her and snuck around behind her back with Ines Basic, one of the most controversial reality TV stars Australian viewers had ever seen.

Since leaving the show the 27-year-old shed a considerable amount of weight and swapped out her bleach blonde hair for a more toned-down brunette look.

Lizzie showed off her fresh look in season 7's first promo, proudly announcing: "I'm back!"

Lizzie Sobinoff is now unrecognisable. Picture: Channel 9

Lizzie is set to "marry" retired footy player Seb Guilhaus in the social experiment.

Guilhaus is a former AFL player-turned-personal trainer who describes himself as an "eccentric Pisces" and a "try-hard comedian".

Lizzie's 'husband' is a former AFL player. Picture: Instagram

He's also an aspiring actor, which suggests his intentions may not be purely to find love on MAFS.

"I've tried working in pretty much most industries - banking, promotions, personal training, construction," he told the The Advertiser in 2018.

"The only thing that's been consistent has been my love of entertaining people and making people smile.

"I thought, 'what encompasses all of that?' and I came up with acting."

He also doesn’t mind a topless selfie or two. Picture: Instagram.

Early paparazzi photos from the season of the couple arriving at their MAFS apartment separately suggest it could be "second time unlucky" for Elizabeth.

We guess we'll find out soon enough.

As for Sam?

Sam Ball has dropped off the radar. Picture: Instagram

He seems to have dropped off the radar, deleting his Instagram and disappearing from the spotlight - having previously commented on how his portrayal on the reality show took its toll on his mental health.

Earlier this month, the former tradie was spotted working at a bottle-o in Coolangatta, and seemed happy leading a low-key life away from influencer endorsements, according to Who.

JULES AND CAMERON

One of the two season six success stories - Jules and Cam have been dining out on their MAFS-found fame, opting to marry on television for the second time after their reality TV stint.

Only, the wedding that aired on A Current Affair in November last year was legally binding.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have stuck around in the public eye. Picture: News Corp

The "golden couple" hasn't been without drama outside the social experiment, with Jules and fellow former contestant Mel Lucarelli publicly falling out following a bridesmaid spat.

Jules had asked Mel and Heidi Latcham to be her bridesmaids while they were all still on MAFS, but Jules changed her mind about Mel and told her over the phone that she had been dumped from the bridal party.

The move made headlines, with Mel revealing details of the argument to Kyle and Jackie O.

Now, things seemed to have simmered some between Jules and Mel, with Jules's Instagram telling us she's busy working as an ambassador for WW, being the face of Olay Regenerist and the owner of shapewear comapny @figur_co.

Former cricketer Cam, meanwhile, has been doing his bit raising awareness and funds for Movember, appearing in the Mens Mental Health Calendar 2020.

NIC AND CYRELL

Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule didn’t last – but Cyrell moved on with another reality star. Picture: Channel 9.

After "Cyclone" Cyrell's on-screen marriage to Nic Jovanovic didn't work out, the feisty reality star started dating Love Island's Eden Dally.

In August, the couple announced they were pregnant - with the baby due in the coming months.

While it was reported they split in October, they reunited in December and seem to be going strong.

Last week, Cyrell posted that she's "counting down the days till we become parents."

"You're the reason why Panadol was invented, and the definition next to migraine. But I love you," she wrote of her reality star partner.

As for Nic, after the show wrapped he opened up about beating testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with at age 24.

He lent his support to the Movember Foundation's "Know Thy Nuts" campaign during April for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month last year, but has said he has no plans to leave his electrical job working on Hunter Valley coal trains.

He appears to be still single.

JESSIKA AND MICK

Jessika and Mick’s pairing quickly went south. Picture: Instagram

Jessika Power was undoubtedly the villain of 2019's MAFS season - and she didn't seem to have an issue with the title at all.

Partnered with Queensland farmer Mick Gould, Jessika's eye wandered early on.

First, to Cyrell's partner Nic, who rejected her advances, then to a late addition to the cast, Dan Webb, who she infamously "cheated on" behind Mick's back, forcing the jilted groom to stay in the competition for weeks against his will.

Since the show wrapped, Jess and Dan's relationship went up in flames after an excruciating argument broadcast live to the nation on Talking Married.

Jess then moved on with 2017 MAFS contestant Nick Furphy, but their relationship crumbled after two months.

Now, the controversial reality star is living that influencer life, spruiking the big three: microdermabrasion pens, vibrators and teeth whitening kits.

Meanwhile, Mick has found love with former Bachelor star Kayla Gray (the one who jumped in the pool in episode one of Nick Cummins' season).

The two seem to be going strong, with Mick telling Who last year they've even talked about having kids.

DAN

Yikes … MAFS' Jessika and Dan on Talking Married. Picture: Channel 9

Who could forget the most awkward live interview to air on Australian television last year?

Jess and Dan exploded during an uncomfortable conversation on Talking Married as the hosts attempted to dissect Jessika's indiscretions while "married" to Mick.

It was tense to say the least, and the couple parted ways soon after.

Since the split, Dan has made headlines for his alleged involvement in a telemarketing scam that raked in up to $20 million.

Dan appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court with former detective Michael Featherstone and bikie associate Jason Troy Trouchet in July over an alleged cold-calling scheme.

He's seemingly still single - as is Jess.

MIKE AND HEIDI

Mike and Heidi had a rather tumultuous time on MAFS. Picture: AAP

Despite Mike's unpopularity with viewers, who slammed his perceived gaslighting of "wife" Heidi, the couple were almost a success story from the season - deciding in the final episode to give a relationship a crack.

Alas, it didn't work out for the pair, and they've both moved on with their lives.

Heidi - who popped up on our screens in November as a bridesmaid at Cam and Jules' televised wedding (number two) - has gone back to her breakfast radio hosting gig on the Sunshine Coast.

And Mike has embarked on a podcasting career, setting up a home studio where he interviews fellow former reality stars.

It promises to discuss "every possible topic imaginable" in a "fun, safe and intellectual forum", according to the description on YouTube.

He also runs a "hairline tattooing" business, and was last linked to model he met on the Gold Coast, Jessi Williamson.

BRONSON AND INES

Calm before the storm … Ines and Bronson at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Supplied

Arguably the most vicious contestant in Australian reality television history, Ines Basic made it known how much she, well, straight-up hated Bronson Norrish, the man she'd been paired with.

After yelling at him several time sto "shut the f**k up" in one episode, resulting in him calling her a very nasty word beginning with "C" at a subsequent therapy session, their pairing was by far the most volatile.

After a cringe-worthy staged "affair" with Sam Ball, Ines's post-show conduct, including a number of bizarre X-rated rants about the show ,quickly became a source of concern, despite her showing genuine remorse at the reunion episode.

Now, she's (surprise, surprise) enjoying the influencer hustle, regularly posting sponsored content for skin care and beauty brands alongside the myriad bikini snaps on her page.

Bronson seems to have taken a leaf out of Sam Ball's book and has been keeping a low profile since leaving the show.

Interestingly, his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Romito will appear on MAFS this year - having supposedly dumped him last year to enter the show.

"Best of luck to her. I hope she has more luck on the show than I did," Bronson told In Style Magazine earlier this month.

MICHAEL AND MARTHA

Michael and Martha survived the MAFS experiment. Picture: News Corp

Martha - one of the "mean girls" of the season, who made the reunion dinner party episode the television event of the year by dumping a glass of red wine over Cyrell - still seems happily paired up with teacher Michael.

The Kim K lookalike and her beau often share risque couple photo shoots with their Instagram followers suggesting they're still going strong.

As for what Martha's been up to elsewhere in her life, she runs a YouTube channel where she shares beauty and makeup tips - only highlighting her likeness to Kim Kardashian-West.

Michael - who was a primary school teacher when he appeared on the show - now runs a personal training initiative call "Booty Builder".

He appears to still be working with kids alongside his new venture.

SUSIE AND BILLY

Happier times … Susie and Billy on MAFS season 6. Picture: Channel 9.

Susie - whose furious meltdown over sweetener remains both iconic and the stuff of nightmares - linked up with NRL player Todd Carney post-MAFS.

The on-again off-again couple reportedly reunited late last year in secret after a tumultuous break-up, according to the Daily Mail .

In a move foreign for former reality stars, Susie deleted Instagram in December, which is problematic for this article.

As for model and barista Billy Vincent, he's seems to have switched to influencer mode - recently plugging Little Ripples Wine (a venture MAFS alum Dean Wells is also involved in).

He also showed off his boxing skills for a charity event in September last year along with Mike Gunner.

Married At First Sight season 7 premieres on Monday, February 3 on Channel 9.