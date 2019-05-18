Menu
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
Llew cites track record as election day looms

18th May 2019 12:01 AM
WHETHER it's crossing the floor over a Royal Commission into banking or fighting tooth and nail to end the $1 milk price war, Wide Bay's Nationals MP says he's not afraid to go rogue to ensure the Fraser Coast's voice is heard in the halls of Canberra.

Llew O'Brien told the Chronicle yesterday his focus since being elected three years ago had always been on providing the region with the best representation.

Mr O'Brien said his track record of infrastructure delivery, which includes $800 million for the Bruce Hwy, $28.5 million for the Rheinmetall NIOA munitions factory and an $18 million off-stream water storage project for Maryborough farmers were some of his best achievements during his time in parliament.

"As part of the LNP team I've worked to list more life-saving medicines on the PBS; reduce taxes to ease cost of living pressures; and deliver record funding for schools and hospitals,” Mr O'Brien said.

