Llew O'Brien pays tribute to former cop at parliament

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has paid tribute in parliament to former police officer who died in a Tiaro crash.

MEMBER for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has paid tribute in parliament to a former police officer who died in a Tiaro crash.

Hervey Bay's Kevin Guteridge was tragically killed in a two car crash south of Tiaro earlier in the month.

The 86-year-old has been remembered as a loving family man and a legend within the Queensland Police Service for his community engagement.

Mr O'Brien shared memories about the highly respected officer at parliament this week.

He mentioned how Mr Guteridge met the love of his life and future wife who was a nurse at the time when he was on the job at a police officer.

Watch Mr O'Brien's goodbye speech in the video below.