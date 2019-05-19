'LNP boys club' needs breaking up

Moe Turaga aims to keep trying in politics, perhaps at a local or state level.

Moe Turaga aims to keep trying in politics, perhaps at a local or state level. Katie Hall

HINKLER independent Moe Turaga aims to challenge the influence of LNP orientated leaders in Bundaberg, and will consider taking on the local or state elections if he has to.

"We have got to break up the LNP boys club," Mr Turaga said.

"Where do we take social justice now in regards to the little people?"

Mr Turaga laughs over the phone when asked if he could comment on his result in the election, which at 2.9 per cent of the first preferences was almost half of what he hoped, and refers to it as "quite saddening".

"I was trying to make it a marginal seat so he (Mr Pitt) could work harder than what he is," Mr Turaga said.

"We still have to keep Keith on task.

"I just hope he will turn around and look at the electorate and focus on Hinkler."

He said Mr Pitt was probably due a ministerial position by the LNP, but if this was the case then Mr Pitt should replace David Littleproud as the Minister for Agriculture, and use his influence to secure water and cheap energy costs for Queensland.

Mr Turaga wanted to evaluate what he needed to do to begin his next campaign as soon as possible, and would consider state or local if he had to.

"My interest is in federal, I want to change things at the top end but in saying that maybe I need to humble myself and go local first," he said.

Mr Turaga expected to do better than One Nation and the United Australia Party.

"I'm never going to underestimate those two," he said.

"We need to change our approach in the future...we're not going to have the same finances and volunteers."

As of Sunday, One Nation candidate Damian Huxham had 14.9 per cent of the votes for Hinkler, while Joseph Ellul had 4.4 per cent.

Mr Pitt had 64.2 per cent of the two party preference, which was a uphill swing of 5.83 per cent.