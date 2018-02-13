LNP brings up 95-year-old pain in Speaker debate

Former treasurer Curtis Pitt has been elected Speaker of the House at Queensland Parliament.

CURTIS Pitt has been named Speaker of the House in Queensland Parliament - but not before the LNP tore strips off the former treasurer.

One Opposition MP even complained about a decision a Labor government made in the 1920s.

Mr Pitt was elected to the prestigious position with support from the Labor Party and Katter's Australian Party.

KAP leader Robbie Katter seconded Mr Pitt's nomination stating he wanted to see a north Queensland MP in the role.

But Opposition MPs used the election to attack Mr Pitt and the newly re-elected government.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said Mr Pitt was being given the role to appease him after he was dumped as treasurer.

"They think the speaker's chair is a way to keep a humiliated man happy,” she said.

Deputy LNP leader Tim Mander also took aim at Labor for a nearly 100-year-old decision.

"The position of Speaker needs to be fiercely independent - even more so since the Labor Party abolished the upper house in 1922,” he said.

In contrast Mr Pitt's Labor colleagues praised him and thanked him for his work as treasurer and a minister.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Mr Pitt had the fairness and independence to be a strong speaker.

"He has the values that will bring credit to the role of speaker. He will continue to be a voice for regional Queensland more generally,” she said.

Mr Pitt was elected with a majority in the secret ballot.

After the vote Mr Pitt promised he would continue to represent the north and speak for regional Queenslanders.

"My role will see me continue to be a strong advocate for regional Queensland,” he said

"As an MP from regional Queensland I want to see as many people interacting with the parliament no matter where they live.” -NewsRegional