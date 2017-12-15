LNP candidate calls for Saunders to apologise

FORMER LNP candidate Richard Kingston has called on Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to apologise for his comments about the election campaign being filled with "hate politics", claiming the allegations were tarnishing his reputation.

It follows Mr Saunders saying he had never before seen "a nastier or dirtier election campaign" after threats were allegedly made against himself and his family.

But Mr Kingston, a Maryborough businessman, disputed his assessment.

"I call on Bruce to please clarify his comments to be more specific or to apologise as I believe these comments are tarnishing my reputation," Mr Kingston said.

" My reputation and integrity are extremely important, so I would appreciate Bruce's further clarification."

But Mr Saunders said they had already moved on from the campaign, saying Mr Kingston could "write whatever he wanted."

"I haven't given it much thought for the last few days, we've been working our backsides off," Mr Saunders said.