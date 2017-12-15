Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP candidate calls for Saunders to apologise

Brett Wortman
Blake Antrobus
by

FORMER LNP candidate Richard Kingston has called on Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders to apologise for his comments about the election campaign being filled with "hate politics", claiming the allegations were tarnishing his reputation.

It follows Mr Saunders saying he had never before seen "a nastier or dirtier election campaign" after threats were allegedly made against himself and his family.

But Mr Kingston, a Maryborough businessman, disputed his assessment.

"I call on Bruce to please clarify his comments to be more specific or to apologise as I believe these comments are tarnishing my reputation," Mr Kingston said.

" My reputation and integrity are extremely important, so I would appreciate Bruce's further clarification."

But Mr Saunders said they had already moved on from the campaign, saying Mr Kingston could "write whatever he wanted."

"I haven't given it much thought for the last few days, we've been working our backsides off," Mr Saunders said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce saunders fcelection fcpolitics labor lnp

Fraser Coast Chronicle
More misconduct complaints upheld against mayor

More misconduct complaints upheld against mayor

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft must undertake further counselling after a regional review panel upheld three additional misconduct complaints against him.

Residents fury as historic trees cut down

Neighbours Corinne Kitching and Ted Puller were shocked to see the two historic trees had been removed.

Residents claim to have been told the trees would not be touched.

How to score $7 movie tickets

MasterCard's 'Millennials Demystified' UNSW experiment.

People aged 18 to 30 make up a significant chunk of card market

Workers rush back to Queensland amid jobs boom

Queensland led the nation in jobs created in 2017 at 113,000.

Local Partners