SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

NO PHONE ZONE: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to discuss the option of banning students from having mobile phones during school hours.
Jordan Philp
by

IN A bid to curb cyberbullying in Queensland schools, Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to explore banning the use of mobile phones during school hours.

The discussion of removing mobile phones from students will also look at whether it will improve the development of social skills by encouraging more face-to-face interaction.

Reader poll

Do you think there should be a ban on mobile phones for students during school hours?

View Results

Ms Frecklington announced on Sunday her intentions to meet with education and community stakeholders.

"We want to meet with stakeholders to discuss the pros and cons of banning the use of mobile phones during school hours," she said.

"This is all about getting our kids more active and encouraging them to interact face to face, instead of behind screens.  

"As a community, we all need to help our kids develop social skills and understand the risks of online content.

"Mobile phones are the weapon of choice for bullies and there's merit in discussing access to these devices during school hours."

The push for the ban comes just weeks after cyberbullying became part of a national conversation when 14-year-old Northern Territory girl Amy 'Dolly' Everett took her own life. 

Do you have something to say about phones being banned during school hours? Write a letter to the editor at editoria@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

 

Shadow Education Minister Jarrod Bleijie said more needs to be done to minimise phones being used in classrooms. 

"The Government has a role to play in getting our kids out from behind screens and interacting with each other and the world around them," he said.

"As a father, I understand the important role technology plays in education, but I'm concerned about phones being in the classroom."

If this story brings up issues for you, or you just need someone to talk to, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14. 

Topics:  bullying fraser coast hervey bay lnp maryborough phones schools technology

Fraser Coast Chronicle
