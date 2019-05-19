LNP EXTENDS HOLD: Massive swings to Wide Bay, Hinkler

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien with wife Sharon, son Rees and daughter Yve, campaign staff and well wishers.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien with wife Sharon, son Rees and daughter Yve, campaign staff and well wishers. Alistair Brightman

WIDE Bay and Hinkler's incumbent Nationals MPs have held their respective seats in a landslide election victory all over the country.

The writing was on the wall when Llew O'Brien walked through the doors of his Maryborough office to a small gathering of supporters on Saturday night.

And the mood got more jubilant as the national results came in.

The Coalition is on track to form government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison will remain in power after Bill Shorten conceded defeat on Saturday night.

Both Mr O'Brien and Mr Pitt have enjoyed sizable swings towards them, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

At the time of print, Mr O'Brien led Wide Bay's count on 35,599 votes, followed by Labor's Jason Scanes on 17,137 and One Nation's Aaron Vico on 8274.

On a two-party basis, Mr O'Brien had a 4.42 per cent swing towards him.

Even with the early count indicating positive results for the LNP, Mr O'Brien said on Saturday night he was taking nothing for granted.

When the results came in, he thanked his family and supporters for their efforts.

"I was a policeman for 16 years, I've been the Federal member for three years, I've always ensured I've put the people of Wide Bay first in everything I've done,” he said.

"(The results are) an indication how hard my team and I have worked.

"Every three years I put myself before the people of Wide Bay to judge me on how I've performed, I've put in a very strong performance, infrastructure and jobs.

"I've got to continue doing that to keep the people of Wide Bay satisfied.”

In a statement, Mr O'Brien said there were "exciting times ahead for Wide Bay” and he was looking forward to delivering the projects announced on the campaign trail.