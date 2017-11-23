LNP, Labor and One Nation make last pitch to voters

The orange shirted waited near Maddigan's Seafood, for Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay.

Valerie Horton

IF THERE was any doubt about just how important Hervey Bay and Maryborough are in this election, the three powerhouse leaders in Queensland have cleared that up over the last few days.

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk both made surprise visits to Hervey Bay and Maryborough respectively to firm up support ahead of Election Day.

State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has also joined the race, visiting Hervey Bay today.

Senator Hanson spent yesterday afternoon making fish and chips at Maddigan's Seafood and greeting supporters while on the campaign trail.

She joined Mr Huxham her Maryborough candidate James Hansen to announce $2 million to air-condition Hervey Bay classrooms.

"What we've heard is the kids are despondent once they leave the classroom, especially in high temperatures that this area gets," Sen Hanson said.

"It's not a great drain on the public purse."

Yesterday marked the second time Sen Hanson made a surprise visit to the Fraser Coast, first arriving on her Battlers Bus earlier this month.

There, Sen Hanson announced a $30 million guarantee for more water tanks for Maryborough's canegrowers with Mr Hansen.

With less than three days before voters hit the polls, she said she was confident Damian had a "very good chance" of winning.

"This is the third time Damian has stood for One Nation, he's gained a lot of experience and knowledge," Sen Hanson said.

"A lot of people are not saying who they're going to vote for, a lot of it is a hidden vote.

"Based on the work and efforts he (Damian) has put in to this electorate, I think he's got a very good chance of winning."

Mr Huxham also announced another $1 million for a new boat for Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue later that afternoon.

Mr Huxham denied it was an attempt to sway conservative voters from the LNP.

"It is a coincidence, it's quite uncanny that we touched base with these people prior and it's come out that way," Mr Huxham said.