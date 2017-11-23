Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP, Labor and One Nation make last pitch to voters

The orange shirted waited near Maddigan's Seafood, for Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay.
The orange shirted waited near Maddigan's Seafood, for Pauline Hanson and her candidates, Damian Huxham and James Hansen, in Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

IF THERE was any doubt about just how important Hervey Bay and Maryborough are in this election, the three powerhouse leaders in Queensland have cleared that up over the last few days.

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk both made surprise visits to Hervey Bay and Maryborough respectively to firm up support ahead of Election Day.

State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has also joined the race, visiting Hervey Bay today.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

Senator Hanson spent yesterday afternoon making fish and chips at Maddigan's Seafood and greeting supporters while on the campaign trail.

She joined Mr Huxham her Maryborough candidate James Hansen to announce $2 million to air-condition Hervey Bay classrooms.

"What we've heard is the kids are despondent once they leave the classroom, especially in high temperatures that this area gets," Sen Hanson said.

"It's not a great drain on the public purse."

Yesterday marked the second time Sen Hanson made a surprise visit to the Fraser Coast, first arriving on her Battlers Bus earlier this month.

Photos
View Gallery

There, Sen Hanson announced a $30 million guarantee for more water tanks for Maryborough's canegrowers with Mr Hansen.

With less than three days before voters hit the polls, she said she was confident Damian had a "very good chance" of winning.

"This is the third time Damian has stood for One Nation, he's gained a lot of experience and knowledge," Sen Hanson said.

"A lot of people are not saying who they're going to vote for, a lot of it is a hidden vote.

"Based on the work and efforts he (Damian) has put in to this electorate, I think he's got a very good chance of winning."

Mr Huxham also announced another $1 million for a new boat for Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue later that afternoon.

Mr Huxham denied it was an attempt to sway conservative voters from the LNP.

"It is a coincidence, it's quite uncanny that we touched base with these people prior and it's come out that way," Mr Huxham said.

Related Items

Topics:  fcelection hervey bay labor lnp maryborough one nation qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle
'It's not the drugs or skills': Ambo's kindness wows world

'It's not the drugs or skills': Ambo's kindness wows world

Hervey Bay paramedics are being praised for a heart-warming gesture which has already touched thousands.

Politicians need to shut up and listen

It's no wonder our readers are frustrated with the two main parties and are flocking to One Nation. Their failure to listen is this newspaper's experience too. Pictured: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery during the election campaign.

REPORT CARD: How pollies have responded to Fair Go For Our Kids

QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.

Find out where your best spot is to cast a vote here

Snap a bargain at Maryborough Refuge fundraiser

CUTE: Maryborough Animal Refuge manager Blair Harris with her puppies both rescued from the refuge (from left) Bruiser and Xanthe at last year's fundraiser Christmas photoshoot.

Capture a Christmas image of your fur-bestie

Local Partners