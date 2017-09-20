LNP Leader Tim Nicholls: Cost of living 'too high'

LOWERING the cost of living was a topic hot on the lips of LNP Leader Tim Nicholls when he visited Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

Mr Nicholls said the increase in living costs was driven by the Labor government's hidden tax in power bills.

"A 70% increase in the wholesale cost of power is being translated into your power bill," Mr Nicholls said.

"So when you get that monthly or that quarterly bill you are paying Labor's hidden tax and that's why we support a new, clean, high efficiency, low emissions, coal fired power station being built here in Queensland.

"(And) that's why we won't support a crazy 50% renewable energy target that will see our power affordability and reliability end up like South Australia and South Australia has some of the highest power bills in the world."

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls and local state member Ted Sorensen meet volunteers Judy and Alan Davis at the Meals on Wheels Fraser Community kitchen in Pialba. Alistair Brightman

Member for Hervey Bay, Ted Sorensen, said it was a great opportunity to show Mr Nicholls around the region and joked he would be telling him "what I want" and echoed his comments on high living costs.

"It's important we concentrate on getting electricity costs down especially older people using air conditioners and heaters in the winter," Mr Sorensen said.

While in Hervey Bay, Mr Nicholls and Mr Sorensen paid a visit to Meals on Wheels who Mr Nicholls said delivered more than 70,000 meals a year.

"These are people who are volunteering (and) taking the time out of their lives to help other people so it's delightful to be here," he said.

The pair also spoke with local business owners at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday.

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls helps out at the Meals on Wheels Fraser Community kitchen in Pialba. Alistair Brightman

Business people spoke of how they planned to grow their business but Mr Nicholls said they were being held back by a "do nothing" Labor government.

"(Labor) doesn't have a vision for the future whether it's talking about a very fast train, building the roads, dams and bridges we need or if whether it's a government that continues to stifle business opportunity and jobs by its high power prices," he said.

Youth unemployment in Hervey Bay was also addressed with rates sitting at 20%. "Queensland's economy in 2016 was $6.5billion less than it was when we left office.

We're seeing crime continuing to increase and ice on our streets and less money being spent on infrastructure," Mr Nicholls said.