LNP makes ‘call to action’ rally cry at COVID summit

by Chris Calcino
4th Mar 2021 10:36 AM
THE LNP' heaviest hitters have rolled into town for a "call to action" summit as Cairns businesses and tourism operators scramble to mark out a COVID-19 survival plan.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, Deputy Leader David Janetzki, small business spokesman Brent Mickelberg and night-time economy spokeswoman Laura Gerber will meet with businesses today as a suite of coronavirus relief measures near their use-by date.

The Federal Government's JobKeeper will expire on March 28 - but the LNP will focus on State Government packages like payroll tax relief and marina fee waivers for reef boats.

The group will listen to concerns of business owners and community leaders and work to find solutions to address the economic fallout.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will lead a COVID-19 business summit in Cairns. Picture: Peter Carruthers
"With no international tourists for months, North Queensland's small businesses have been doing it incredibly tough," Mr Crisafulli said.

"Now, with the State Government's COVID payroll tax relief about to end and the future of JobKeeper uncertain, many businesses are worried they won't survive.

"Their future is critical to Queensland's economy and we need to ensure that they are not forgotten.

"Our team is looking forward to getting on the ground to identify the action we need to take now."

Originally published as LNP makes 'call to action' rally cry at Cairns COVID summit

