LNP plan to sidestep donations ban

QUEENSLAND'S Liberal National Party has created a new membership category to ensure property developers can still be part of the LNP amid Labor's donation ban.

The "diamond membership" was signed off by the party's State Council this morning ahead of its three-day convention in Brisbane.

It comes after former president Gary Spence failed in his bid to overturn the developer donation ban in the High Court earlier this year.

Without this membership, LNP members who are property developers risk breaking the law if they pay to attend party functions as those payments are considered a donation.

Acting president David Hutchinson - who is set to be elected president at this weekend - said the new membership class would allow registration without payment to the state convention, and all meetings of state council, as well as free admission to gala dinners and other functions.

Like benefits will be afforded to their spouses.

"For those wondering what this is all about, this is a class of membership that's allowed under current state legislation that effectively prohibits property developers from participating in our party," he said.