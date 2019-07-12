Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Move to Expel Costco
Move to Expel Costco
Politics

LNP plan to sidestep donations ban

by Sarah Vogler
12th Jul 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Liberal National Party has created a new membership category to ensure property developers can still be part of the LNP amid Labor's donation ban.

The "diamond membership" was signed off by the party's State Council this morning ahead of its three-day convention in Brisbane.

It comes after former president Gary Spence failed in his bid to overturn the developer donation ban in the High Court earlier this year.

Without this membership, LNP members who are property developers risk breaking the law if they pay to attend party functions as those payments are considered a donation.

Acting president David Hutchinson - who is set to be elected president at this weekend - said the new membership class would allow registration without payment to the state convention, and all meetings of state council, as well as free admission to gala dinners and other functions.

Like benefits will be afforded to their spouses.

"For those wondering what this is all about, this is a class of membership that's allowed under current state legislation that effectively prohibits property developers from participating in our party," he said.

More Stories

donations ban lnp loophole politics queensland

Top Stories

    Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    premium_icon Aged care funding system failing Coast's most vulnerable

    News By the Health Department's own admission, it might be years before the Hervey Bay 77-year-old sees funding from a My Aged Care Home Care package

    FRASER COAST 101: New campaign markets best of our backyard

    premium_icon FRASER COAST 101: New campaign markets best of our backyard

    News An ambitious directory of the best tourist experiences is brewing

    REVEALED: Scary trend in spate of Fraser Coast break-ins

    premium_icon REVEALED: Scary trend in spate of Fraser Coast break-ins

    News What residents need to know these school holidays

    Highway chase: Relative of alleged carjacker 'disappointed'

    premium_icon Highway chase: Relative of alleged carjacker 'disappointed'

    News “I’m disappointed but … at the end of the day he’s still family”