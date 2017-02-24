LNP plans for 500 new wi-fi hotspots across the state

THE Fraser Coast will benefit from a Queensland-wide commitment of 500 wi-fi hotspots if the LNP is elected.

Shadow Tourism Minister Jon Krause joined Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen to make the announcement at Hervey Bay's Wetside Water Park on Friday.

The plan is to ensure "tourists had access to world-class technology so they could brag to their mates back home about their Queensland holiday".

"The LNP will commit $3 million over three years towards a program to install WiFi hotspots at key tourism destinations across the state," Mr Krause said.

"These WiFi hotspots will be established through grants to local councils which will be responsible for setting up the network to ensure tourists are connected to the world."

Mr Krause said Fraser Coast Regional Council had already expressed interest.

"Fraser Island is one of the most popular tourism destinations in not only Queensland but in all of Australia," Mr Krause said.

"We want visitors to our state to have access to technology so they can jump online and post their happy snaps to social media or to send them to family or friends."

Mr Krause said the LNP recognised the importance of the tourism sector and would work with them not against them.

"The LNP is about working with the industry and capitalising on our people and lifestyle, our culture and heritage, our natural wonders and climate," he said.

"Using digital and social media to showcase our great tourism locations is an ideal way to share the word that Queensland is a great place to visit."