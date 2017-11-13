Menu
LNP pledges to halve cost of driver's licences for seniors

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls made a very quick stop in Gladstone on his way to Biloela yesterday.
Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has pledged to halve the cost of renewing a driver's licence for Queenslanders with a Seniors Card.

"Currently, holders of a Queensland Seniors Card are not eligible for any concessions on driver's licence fees," he said.

"Our discount will see driver's licence fees range from $36 to $82 as opposed to the existing fees under Annastacia Palaszczuk which could cost up to $165.

"Combined with our commitment to freeze family car registration fees in the next term of government, Queensland seniors will be much better off under the LNP. The cost of living keeps rising and Labor has no plan to offer Queenslanders any relief."

LNP Shadow Seniors Minister Ros Bates said the LNP would also make off-peak bus and rail travel free for senior go-card holders.

 

Topics:  driver's licence fcelection fraser coast hervey bay lnp maryborough qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

