LNP pledges to put people before crocodiles

ROGUE crocodiles will be shot and killed under an LNP plan to protect Queensland communities from the prehistoric predators.

The controversial election promise was made yesterday by the state's shadow environment minister Dr Christian Rowan.

Under the proposed new laws, crocodiles "posing a danger to human life" will be euthanised.

Power to shoot the reptiles will be given to authorised rangers in circumstances where "safe and quick capture" is not practical.

This includes instances where crocodiles venture near swimming beaches, boat ramps and open water.

The Chronicle understands the new policy would apply to the Mary River where at least two "crocodiles of concern" are currently targeted for capture.

"Aggressive" crocodiles in known croc territory will also be killed.

Dr Rowan said the "common sense" plan "puts the interests of humans ahead of crocodiles".

He confirmed his party would also push for the harvesting of crocodile eggs to curb the booming crocodile population in Queensland's north.

He said the LNP had listened to the concerns of regional Queenslanders and designed a policy to empower communities in crocodile country.

"Under the LNP, locals and domestic and international visitors will know that their personal safety matters," Dr Rowan said

"We will provide our trained rangers with all the tools they need to protect people at popular beaches, swimming holes, boat ramps and marinas.

"Labor's 'observe and monitor approach' for dangerous crocodiles has put people at unacceptable risk."