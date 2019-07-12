LNP push to introduce ‘Folau laws’

EMPLOYERS would be banned from sacking workers who tweet and evangelise their religious views under Israel Folau-inspired laws to be debated at the LNP Convention this weekend.

It comes as Attorney-General Christian Porter holds workshops with backbench MPs to discuss contentious religious freedom laws.

LNP grassroots members from the Toowoomba branch will move a motion this weekend pushing for the Federal Government to introduce laws on "the protection of workers rights" on the expression of their faith.

It is targeted fairly at stopping employment policies which could see someone sacked for tweeting religious views which could bring a company's reputation into disrepute.

It follows Folau's sacking by Rugby Australia for posting on social gay people will go to hell, while quoting the bible.

The post has sparked debate within the LNP as well as the broader public.

The LNP state convention will debate a motion calling for laws inspired by Israel Folau sacking by Rugby Australia. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Some members of the LNP yesterday said they were surprised by the strength of the language behind the motion, particularly given religious freedom laws were already being discussed.

The laws the motion calls for would provide "clarity on the protection of rights of workers in relation to the expression of religious faith, with particular emphasis on organisational employment".

One MP said party conventions often attracted a colourful array of motions, but it would have "limited relevance" to the Federal parliamentary wing.

"There's a process looking at religious freedoms already, that will created conversations in parliament," he said.

Groom MP John McVeigh says the Prime Minister is committed to a religious discrimination act. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Groom MP John McVeigh said he did not want to pre-empt party members vote, but noted the Prime Minister was committed to a religious discrimination act.

"Our view as a Federal Government is that we should bring to bear a religious discrimination act, just like we have other discrimination acts," he said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said there were a wide range of views in the party, some which would be opposed to the motion, which may or may not pass.

"They're entitled to express a point of view, but it's not in anyway binding to the Federal Government," he said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said views around the proposed religious freedom laws differed among LNP members. Picture: Brian Cassey

Another motion to be put up is a prohibition on "face coverings which have the purpose of concealing the identity of an individual in place".

The LNP State Convention begins today and runs until Sunday.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington today deliver a keynote speech at the convention, using the pre-election pitch to label Jackie Trad "Australia's worst treasurer".

Ms Frecklington will tell the convention the looming State Election campaign will be a referendum on tax and economic management.

She will also announce her plan to droughtproof the state, committing to building several new dams and developing a 30-year water strategy to ensure water security.

"We will make Queensland an economic powerhouse just like it used to be," Ms Frecklington will tell the party faithful.