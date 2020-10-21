Menu
(L) LNP candidate Steve Coleman, member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen and Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett. Photo: Stuart Fast
LNP ramps up commitment for new fishing opportunities

Stuart Fast
21st Oct 2020 2:00 PM
THE GATAKERS BAY boat ramp would receive a $1.5 million upgrade under the LNP, candidate for Hervey Bay Steve Coleman committing has pledged.

The upgrade would enhance accessibility to the region’s waters and is part of the LNP’s plan to attract more tourists to the region.

“This is something Ted Sorensen been pushing for a long time, and we’ve finally managed to get it over the line with the LNP,” Mr Coleman said.

“At this stage we have the commitment of the funding and we’re going to be talking with the local community groups and the people who do the design works.”

Incumbent LNP Hervey Bay member Ted Sorensen said it was necessary to upgrade the ramp as it provided a safe alternative to the larger Urangan boat ramp because it was out of the South Easterly winds.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman, Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett and member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen inspect the current boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast
“This is a great cove for getting out there and fishing among the whiting,” Mr Sorensen said.

State Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett said the LNP understood the value of recreational fishing to the Fraser Coast region.

He said investment into infrastructure projects like this were important to economically recover from the coronavirus as they provided construction jobs and tourism opportunities.

Mr Perrett said projects like the boat ramp upgrade were necessary to unlock the region’s full potential.

