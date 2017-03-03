33°
LNP says Bay MP Ted Sorensen will seek pre-selection

Matthew McInerney
| 3rd Mar 2017 7:06 PM

A LIBERAL National Party statement has declared Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen will seek pre-selection for his seat at the next election.

The statement, released late Friday, reconfirmed the LNP's four Wide Bay members - Deb Frecklington (Nanango), Stephen Bennett (Burnett), Tony Perrett (Gympie) and Mr Sorensen - would seek pre-selection for their electorates despite the recently redistributed boundaries.

Mr Sorensen told media last week he intended to recontest the seat.

"Certainly am," Mr Sorensen said. "I'll be there."

The 64-year-old said the challenge for Hervey Bay was to ensure it had the infrastructure in place to cope with the expected population explosion.

"The biggest challenge for Hervey Bay is really this city will grow and double its size in the next 20 years," he said.

"We have to make sure we keep up with the main infrastructure and that's the major things we have to worry about.

"We have to be able to work with all politicians and, mostly, the people in the suburbs to make sure they do get the facilities they need in the future."

It said the Electoral Commission of Queensland's redistribution represented the biggest shake-up of electoral boundaries in 30 years.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said his party would accept the "umpire's decision", and said the team were united and focused on delivering the jobs, infrastructure and safer communities that the Wide Bay, Burnett and Gympie regions needs to reach their full potential.

"All remaining 38 LNP Members stand united to recontest the next state election, whenever it is called in the next 12 months," Mr Nicholls said.

"The LNP pre-selection process for sitting members has already commenced."

"Given that Annastacia Palaszczuk has indicated an election will be held on the new boundaries, the LNP will be working tirelessly to deliver for our current electorates and will hit the ground running serving the new ones too."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcpolitics fcstate politics stephen bennett ted sorensen tim nicholls

