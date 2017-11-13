Menu
LNP shows desire for exhibitions

Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls.
Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls. Mike Richards GLA240717SLNP
Inge Hansen
by

EXHIBITIONS showcasing science, history and heritage could be brought to the Fraser Coast and other regional towns with the Liberal National Party announcing a new $2.5million proposal.

LNP Shadow Minister for Science, Innovation and the Digital Economy Tarnya Smith said regional town across Queensland would all have the opportunity to enjoy museum exhibits as part of the party's Build a Better Queensland strategy.

"The Queensland Museum exhibitions are of world-class standard and have been enjoyed by millions of locals and international visitors over the years," she said.

"This is why an LNP government will bring science, history and heritage to the regions, showcasing our museum exhibits through a $2.5million investment to mobilise our museum collections across the state."

Ms Smith said many families living in north and regional Queensland missed out on viewing these exhibits as they are based in capital cities.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

She said an LNP government would not ignore regional Queensland and would ensure families have access to the same cultural experiences as those living in the southeast.

"Since the museum was established in Southbank 20 years ago more than 10 million visitors have enjoyed the various exhibitions and we hope many more Queenslanders will now get to enjoy them," she said.

"Over recent years the Queensland Museum has been home to some inspiring and moving collections including the Hadron Collider, Deep Oceans and Brisbane Floods 2011 and we hope to continue to attract world-class exhibitions to take all of Queensland.

"Only the LNP will build a better Queensland by bringing science, history and heritage to the regions."

Topics:  fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast queensland state election

