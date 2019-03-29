LNP silent over future support of Ted Sorensen

STATE Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has failed to silence rumours four-term Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen is losing party support.

It comes after Maryborough's Labor MP Bruce Saunders claimed Mr Sorensen had been "tapped by his party” to allow someone else to run at the next state election.

The comments were made on breakfast radio as an ugly slinging match between the pair continued this week.

But neither Mr Sorensen nor the media team at LNP headquarters would yesterday confirm whether the long-term MP's future was in doubt.

Last week, Mr Sorensen took aim at both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mr Saunders, suggesting Ms Palaszczuk would not be around at the next election.

On Tuesday, Mr Saunders implied the LNP would not back Mr Sorensen in the next state election, saying "he's been tapped by his party”.

"The crows are crowing it down here, Ted's dog-whistling over there... I'm just shocked a man who's been tapped by his own party is dog-whistling,” Mr Saunders told the radio presenters.

"Ted won't get the next endorsement for the LNP.

"It's amazing how he was awake for an hour to talk on the radio.”

The Chronicle contacted Mr Sorensen's office and the State Opposition media team for comment over the issue.

Mr Sorensen did not respond before print deadline and an LNP spokesman told the Chronicle the questions were a matter for Mr Sorensen and it was up to him to respond.

Elected in 2009 after defeating former Labor MP Andrew McNamara, Mr Sorensen has held the seat of Hervey Bay for a decade.

In 2017 he was elected for a fourth term with about 37.72 per cent of the vote.