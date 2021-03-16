LNP State Director quits role

The LNP’s state director has resigned from the position after more than four years, telling members the party was ‘a second family’.

The long-serving member of the state executive told a meeting in Mackay on Friday of his intention to resign.

He's held the role since 2016 and, between 2008 and 2012 following the party's merger between the Liberal and National parties in Queensland.

An email from LNP State President Cynthia Hardy informed members of the resignation this morning.

"As you will have read, our State Director, Michael O'Dwyer, will be leaving his role on April 30th," it reads.

"Michael advised me that he would not be renewing his contract prior to last year's state election."

An email from Mr O'Dwyer to party members on Tuesday confirmed the news, but did not give a reason for the move.

"Mid last year I advised the LNP President that I would not seek to renew my employment contract when it expired in 2021 and, on that basis, I will complete my term as State Director on 30 April 2021," it said.

"I've had the privilege of serving in the role for a combined total of nine years, from the formation of the LNP in 2008 through to our state election win in 2012, and again from mid-2016 to date.

"I have lived and breathed the LNP from the time it was a concept through to its creation and beyond.

"Like you, it is in my blood, and like you, it is a second family to me.

"There have been many exciting times, but none more so than the part I played in forging the new party, melding two distinct cultures into one, and presenting a single, united conservative political force to the people of Queensland."

Mr O'Dwyer thanked every member of the LNP, calling them "my inspiration".

"I have loved attending your meetings, listening to you debate and marvelling at the depth of your policy knowledge," he wrote.

"... Members, we should never stray from our values, we should constantly fight for our ideals, we should show empathy for our fellow Queenslanders, and we must create opportunity for future generations.

"Most importantly, we should never compromise the integrity of our Party."

He said he was pleased to be leaving the party in a very sound financial position, with it having raised and spent more on the 2020 state campaign than the previous election and on track to exceed the fundraising budget for this financial year by more than 200 per cent.

