LNP targets civilian transition with plan for ADF personnel

BRIAN Tidyman believes younger members of the Australian Defence Force are better-educated than when he served, but the Vietnam veteran said current soldiers can end up in the same post-service situation he did.

The Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch president served six years in artillery, but was hamstrung by limited career options when he left the army in 1970. He warned current members faced a similar reality.

"Unless they have something behind them they usually end up in policing, emergency services, wards and as prison guards," Mr Tidyman said of younger ex-ADF members.

It is for that reason the Liberal National Party has introduced a plan to help ex-ADF personnel transition to civilian life.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said Queensland would lead Australia in the recognition of, and the help provided to, former servicemen.

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said a future LNP government would appoint a Minister for Veterans' Affairs, who would lead strategies to ensure "State Government services are better targeted to this group".

It will include a veterans' homelessness strategy, and increase in ex-ADF personnel in the public service, and the creation of a $2 million Veterans Transition Grants Program.

The program is for "ex-service and defence welfare organisations to access and fund programs that help veterans to transition back into civilian life and another career after leaving the Defence Force".

"Veterans work well in a team, have a sense of duty, they are organised and disciplined, adaptable, problem solvers and have a strong work ethic and that is why the LNP developed this policy to help veterans transition from military to civilian life," she said.