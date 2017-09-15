LNP tipped to select councillor as their M'boro candidate

THE LNP may have found their candidate to take on Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders at the next Queensland election.

The Chronicle understands Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light is on the cusp of being selected by the LNP to contest the Maryborough seat.

Sources close to LNP Queensland told the Chronicle yesterday Cr Light is likely be announced as the Maryborough candidate after he returns from a council trip to Leshan, China later this month.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

It's also understood a vote of members to decide the candidate was undertaken in the past week.

If Cr Light is selected, he will also be vying for votes against fellow councillor and One Nation candidate James Hansen.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Alistair Brightman

Although Cr Light lives outside of the Maryborough township, his address is within the Maryborough electorate.

The small business owner proved to be a strong contender at the 2016 Local Government elections when he drew in 53% of the vote for Division 5.

The revelation comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers governed from the Wide Bay this week.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Ms Palaszczuk outlined her plan to strengthen Labor's presence within the Maryborough and Hervey Bay electorates.

Up until now, the major conservative party has yet to announce a contender to take on Mr Saunders, whose popularity has grown since his slim win at the 2015 state election.

It remains to be seen whether a preference deal will be established between the two councillor candidates and if such an agreement would be enough to take out one of Labor's key regional seats.