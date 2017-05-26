LNP will send cop, ambo and firie bashers to jail

ASSAULTS on emergency service workers will attract mandatory jail time under tough new laws proposed by the LNP.

The Chronicle can reveal State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will make the election promise at a Queensland Police Union conference in Brisbane today.

Should the LNP win government, anyone found guilty of an assault on a police officer, paramedic or firefighter will have to serve actual time behind bars even if they have no criminal history.

This is different to current laws which allow magistrates and judges to impose fines, community-based orders or suspended sentences.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen told the Chronicle on Thursday the ice epidemic was exposing local workers to new extremes and they deserved to be protected.

He said he was fed up with hearing about paramedics and warders at the Hervey Bay Hospital where ice-addled patients were causing almost daily damage.

"Someone who is saving someone's life does not deserve to be a punching bag," Mr Sorensen said

"If you can't control yourselves on these substances, suffer the consequences - there is no excuse."

The laws would bring Queensland in line with other states including Western Australia, Victoria and Tasmania where mandatory minimums are already enforced.

Statistics released by Paramedics Australia show physical attacks across Queensland have increased by almost 20 per cent over five years.

In the past four months alone, 176 Queensland ambulance officers have been assaulted.

Mr Nicholls said he believed it was "fundamentally important to do more to protect those who protect us."

"They put their lives on the line for Queenslanders, the least we can do is to do more to protect them," Mr Nicholls said.

"Under an LNP Government, those convicted of serious assault of police, ambos or firies will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of seven days behind bars.

"In other words - mandatory jail time - no ifs, no buts and no more excuses.

"This is about sending a strong and clear message to the community - if you assault our front line emergency services workers, you will be jailed."