LNP's DV scheme could have saved Tara

Tara Browns mother Natalie Hinton says daughter would still be alive if a domestic violence disclosure scheme had existed in 2015.

PEOPLE who fear their lovers are potential thugs will be able to search for their potential abuser's name on a domestic violence register if the LNP wins the Queensland election.

Dubbed Tara's Law after Gold Coast murder victim Tara Brown, the mooted disclosure scheme will allow those in intimate relationships to request information on any domestic violence convictions held by their lovers.

Lionel Patea bashed Tara to death on September 8, 2015 and was sentenced to life in jail last year.

Tara's mother, Natalie Hinton, told NewsRegional her daughter would still be alive if the scheme had existed in 2015.

She urged Labor, One Nation and the other parties to follow the LNP decision and announce their support for the scheme.

"Yes. I would have searched his (Patel's) name," Ms Hinton said. "This scheme is extremely important and it's something that will save lives."

Revealing the Opposition's five-point plan to tackle Queensland's family abuse epidemic, LNP domestic violence spokeswoman Ros Bates said she would also introduce a specific "commit domestic violence" offence to the state's criminal code.

The Queensland Police Union has spent years urging Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to add the offence.

QPU said the creation of the offence would drastically reduce the time officers spent applying for DV orders, because they would be able to issue a notice to appear in court, similar to a traffic infringement.

The LNP would also stop self-representing perpetrators from interrogating their victims in court and build one-stop support services in Townsville and on the Gold Coast.

Finally, all Queensland magistrates would be required to spend time in the state's domestic violence courts to gain a better understanding of violence in the home.

"We have listened to domestic violence victims and their families, planned in consultation and acted to develop this tough new domestic violence plan," Ms Bates said.

Labor has not yet announced its DV policy but has promised more police resources.

One Nation has released its plan, which won support from fathers' rights groups but was criticised by lawyers and domestic violence workers.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.